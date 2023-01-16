Rice Partnership LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $485.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

