Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) Financial Survey

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Carbon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 4.60 -$65.67 million $5.73 6.10 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carbon Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riley Exploration Permian.

51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 37.42% 39.10% 21.77% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Riley Exploration Permian and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.74%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

