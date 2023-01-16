Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,990.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RIO opened at $77.55 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

