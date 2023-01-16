Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $937,530.80 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $937,530.80 and $21,351.36 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00184453 USD and is up 14.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $25,204.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

