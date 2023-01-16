Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in January

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 290,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,858,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 5.2 %

RYCEY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,533. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Barclays started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

