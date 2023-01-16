Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 350 ($4.26) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. Rotork has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

