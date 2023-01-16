Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.20 price target on Rubellite Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.80.

TSE RBY traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.77. 30,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,419. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. The company has a market cap of C$97.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.53.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

