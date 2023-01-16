Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading Up 0.8%

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315.50 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 314 ($3.83). Approximately 858,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 837,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.50 ($3.80).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2,616.67.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

