Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 54,705 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos
Leidos Price Performance
Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
Leidos Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.
Leidos Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
