Running Oak Capital LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

