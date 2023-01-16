Running Oak Capital LLC Invests $5.10 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

