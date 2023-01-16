Running Oak Capital LLC Invests $5.66 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,000. Genpact comprises 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 347,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 300,941 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NYSE G traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,455,797. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

