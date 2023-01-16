Running Oak Capital LLC Invests $6 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.55. 19,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,689. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.