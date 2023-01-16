Running Oak Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,523 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 262,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.09. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

