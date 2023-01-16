Running Oak Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.09. 60,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.73. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

