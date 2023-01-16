Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000. Amdocs accounts for approximately 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amdocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,144. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

