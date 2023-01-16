Running Oak Capital LLC Takes $5.82 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Ulta Beauty makes up about 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.99. 22,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $495.89.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

