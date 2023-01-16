Running Oak Capital LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,260,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $255.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.90 and a 200 day moving average of $239.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

