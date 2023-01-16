RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 43,499 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. 39,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.