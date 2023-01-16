RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 43,499 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.59. 39,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

