Safe (SAFE) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Safe has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $121.87 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $5.85 or 0.00028078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00253344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00104041 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00051150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004765 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.88942269 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

