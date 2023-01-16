Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $149.51 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

