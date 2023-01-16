Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $149.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

