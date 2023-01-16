Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.51. The company had a trading volume of 317,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,267. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $156.59. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,061 shares of company stock worth $25,854,798. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

