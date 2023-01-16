Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Samsonite International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SMSEY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $790.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Separately, HSBC boosted their price objective on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

