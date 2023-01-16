Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Santos in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Santos Price Performance

Shares of SSLZY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

