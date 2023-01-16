Sapphire 24 Hour Volume Tops $602.50 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $602.50 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.94 or 0.07393551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

