Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) PT Raised to $28.50

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $27.50 to $28.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 232.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,016,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 104.0% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

