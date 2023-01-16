Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

