Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Raised by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 308.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 99,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

