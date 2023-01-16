Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Raised by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 308.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 99,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.74.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.