Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16). 123,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 59,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

Science in Sport Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £23.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

Science in Sport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.