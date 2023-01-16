Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.67.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. Analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,759. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seagen by 695.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Seagen by 907.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

