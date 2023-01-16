Security Asset Management Buys 120 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Security Asset Management increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

ECL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.43. 26,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

