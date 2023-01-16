Security Asset Management Takes $626,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,155,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 126,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 39,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,156. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $311.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Argus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.