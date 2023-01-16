SelfKey Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.55 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $19.00 million and $3.55 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

