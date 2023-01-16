ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 5.4% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,116,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,659,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $414.89. 43,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,722. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.