Shah Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,600,000 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. Credit Suisse Group accounts for about 4.8% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned 0.21% of Credit Suisse Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.



Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

