Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in January

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 31st total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

