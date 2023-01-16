Short Interest in Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Rises By 259.9%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 259.9% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Acciona Price Performance

Shares of ACXIF stock remained flat at $199.55 during trading hours on Monday. Acciona has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $216.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Acciona from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Acciona from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander cut Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Acciona from €43.20 ($46.45) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

About Acciona

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

