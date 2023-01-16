Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Increases By 200.0%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adecco Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.91. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Adecco Group

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley cut Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Further Reading

