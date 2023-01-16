Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Rises By 687.0%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 687.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.55 during midday trading on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHPXF. Nomura raised shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

