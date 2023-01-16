Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Grows By 334.0%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 334.0% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 270,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 46.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DBL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,300. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

