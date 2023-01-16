Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Decreases By 99.5%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.31. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

