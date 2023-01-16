Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Decreases By 99.5%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.31. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $81.57.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.