Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Declines By 68.8%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the December 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FuelPositive Stock Performance
Shares of FuelPositive stock traded down 0.01 on Monday, hitting 0.12. The company had a trading volume of 992,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.11 and a 200-day moving average of 0.11. FuelPositive has a 1 year low of 0.08 and a 1 year high of 0.17.
FuelPositive Company Profile
