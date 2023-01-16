Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Declines By 68.8%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the December 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Performance

Shares of FuelPositive stock traded down 0.01 on Monday, hitting 0.12. The company had a trading volume of 992,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.11 and a 200-day moving average of 0.11. FuelPositive has a 1 year low of 0.08 and a 1 year high of 0.17.

Get FuelPositive alerts:

FuelPositive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

FuelPositive Corporation operates as a technology company that provides clean energy solutions. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its lead product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, and a solution for grid storage.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.