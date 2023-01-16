Short Interest in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Rises By 244.4%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTAC remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

