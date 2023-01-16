Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Increases By 900.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 1.9 %

HOVNP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

