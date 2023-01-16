Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Declines By 79.7%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of ICMB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.73. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,689. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 742.86%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

(Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.