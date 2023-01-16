Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expands By 389.3%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, a growth of 389.3% from the December 31st total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 38.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
KALA traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. 12,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $97.00.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $19.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.75 by $8.50. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,383.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 522,189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.