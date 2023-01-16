Short Interest in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expands By 389.3%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, a growth of 389.3% from the December 31st total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 38.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALA traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. 12,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $19.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.75 by $8.50. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,383.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 522,189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

