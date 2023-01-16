Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Expands By 744.4%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 744.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KONE Oyj from €52.00 ($55.91) to €53.00 ($56.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($51.61) to €46.00 ($49.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Price Performance

KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 31,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,678. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.69.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.