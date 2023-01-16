Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Expands By 700.0%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MINDP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

