Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Expands By 700.0%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MIND Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MINDP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.40.
About MIND Technology
