Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Grows By 334.6%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,400 shares, an increase of 334.6% from the December 31st total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the second quarter worth $54,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 46.5% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 316,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of UTRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

